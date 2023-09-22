CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CSI Compressco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,000 shares of company stock worth $57,290. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

