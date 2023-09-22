CVB Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 167,150 shares of company stock worth $3,256,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.