CVB Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.
CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
CVB Financial Price Performance
Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial
In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 167,150 shares of company stock worth $3,256,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.