CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

CVV stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 102.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

