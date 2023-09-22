CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,370 ($29.36) target price on the stock.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,610 ($19.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,926.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,365 ($16.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,226 ($27.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,928.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,977.80.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. CVS Group’s payout ratio is 1,707.32%.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.