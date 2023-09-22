CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CVS Group Stock Performance
Shares of CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,645 ($20.38) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,928.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,977.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,926.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,365 ($16.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,226 ($27.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.36) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday.
About CVS Group
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
