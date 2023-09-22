CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

