CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

CVS Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $157,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

