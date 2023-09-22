Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Trading Down 28%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 28% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 10,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 3,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Cyber Apps World Trading Up 38.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.