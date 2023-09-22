CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.70.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.46 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.