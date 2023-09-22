Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DQ. HSBC decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

DQ stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

