Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.23

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2023

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 17823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.