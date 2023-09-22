Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.23

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 17823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

