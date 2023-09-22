Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.32) price target on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DAL opened at GBX 370.13 ($4.58) on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 239 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 424 ($5.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £827.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,057.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Dalata Hotel Group

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider John Hennessy purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £130,500 ($161,649.94). 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.