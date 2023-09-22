Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE DRI opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 162.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $201,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.