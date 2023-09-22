DataHighway Trading 30.7% Lower This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $21,467.62 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

