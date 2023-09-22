David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00.

PFSI opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

