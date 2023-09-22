DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$510,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.