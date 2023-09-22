Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $387.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.47 and its 200-day moving average is $398.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

