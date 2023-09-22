DEI (DEI) Price Up 8.8% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $137.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00243696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014575 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.