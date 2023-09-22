Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -116.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Delek US by 0.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

