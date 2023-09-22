Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.69.

DELL opened at $68.44 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $529,103,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after buying an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

