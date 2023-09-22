Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 1,325,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.