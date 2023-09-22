Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $64.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

