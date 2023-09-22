Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

