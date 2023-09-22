Desjardins Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.63.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.33. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.88.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1299213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

