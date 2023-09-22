Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $295.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.56.

FedEx stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

