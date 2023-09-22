Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

