dForce USD Trading Up 1.4% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and $161.41 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,331,004 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99891249 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,720.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

