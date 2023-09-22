DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 192 ($2.38) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS
DFS Furniture Price Performance
Insider Activity at DFS Furniture
In other news, insider Loraine Martins acquired 10,888 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £12,412.32 ($15,375.10). 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFS Furniture
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Prospect Capital Corporation: A Gold Nugget or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.