DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 192 ($2.38) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.58 million, a P/E ratio of 941.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.09.

In other news, insider Loraine Martins acquired 10,888 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £12,412.32 ($15,375.10). 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

