Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

