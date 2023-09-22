Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $31.55. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 1,549,363 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

