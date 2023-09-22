Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TECL opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

