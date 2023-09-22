Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.45

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $87.66, with a volume of 71535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

