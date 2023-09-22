Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

