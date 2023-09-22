Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Down 10%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 611,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

