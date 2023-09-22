Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $181.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

