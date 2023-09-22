DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.7 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 0.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $406,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,192,100 shares of company stock worth $819,284,166 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.