Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 230.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

