DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

DraftKings Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.71 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $102,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

