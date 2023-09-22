Dream Industrial REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$110.45 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

