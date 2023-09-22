Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($1.33). The business had revenue of C$47.02 million for the quarter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.