Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($1.33). The business had revenue of C$47.02 million for the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.