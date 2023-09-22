Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after buying an additional 3,039,036 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 171,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,266. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

