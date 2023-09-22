Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.85. 134,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,103. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

