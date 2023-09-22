Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 339.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.74. The stock had a trading volume of 556,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,486. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

