Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TMO traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.47. 101,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,915. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

