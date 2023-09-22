Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,679 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 645,590 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 242,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,439,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $643.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

