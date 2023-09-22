Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,344 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.