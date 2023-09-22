Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 762,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

