Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 34,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.05. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

