Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COP opened at $120.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

