Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

LOW stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.37. 137,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

